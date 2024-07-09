A Look Back at StripWare

Dr. Zeta is a scientist from Helix, a galaxy in another space-time dimension. One day Dr. Zeta visited the earth to gather information about humans. His host was an American scientist named Herman.

Herman: Why don’t you take back a set of the Encyclopedia Britannica? It's a great summary of all our knowledge.

Dr. Zeta: Splendid idea, Herman. Unfortunately, I can't carry anything with that much mass. However, I can encode the entire encyclopedia on this metal rod. One mark on the rod will do the trick.

Herman: Are you joking? How can one little mark carry so much information?

Dr. Zeta: Elementary, my dear Herman. There are less than a thousand different letters and symbols in your encyclopedia. I will assign a number from 1 through 9 to each letter or symbol, adding zeros on the left if needed so that each number used will have three digits.

Herman: I don't understand. How would you code the word cat?

Dr. Zeta: It's simple. We use the sort of code I just showed you. Cat might be coded 003001020.

Using his powerful pocket computer, Dr. Zeta scanned the encyclopedia quickly, translating its entire content into one gigantic number. By putting a decimal point in front of the number, he made it a decimal fraction.

Dr. Zeta then placed a mark on his rod, dividing it accurately into lengths a and b so that the fraction a/b was equivalent to the decimal fraction of his code.

Dr. Zeta: When I get back to my planet, one of our computers will measure a and b exactly, then compute the fraction a/b. This decimal fraction will be decoded, and the computer will print your encyclopedia for us!